Galaxy Note 20, Z Fold 2 unveiled at first-ever online Galaxy Unpacked show

Samsung President Roh Tae-moon introduces Galaxy Note 20 lineup on Wednesday. (Samsung Electronics)





GOYANG, Gyeonggi Province -- Defining the current COVID-19 pandemic crisis as the “new normal,” Samsung Electronics, the world’s largest smartphone provider, unveiled its second flagship model Galaxy Note 20 and four new upgraded mobile gadgets during its first-ever online showcase event, streamed live from a studio in Goyang, Gyeonggi Province, Wednesday night.



Held at the heavily guarded CJ ENM Studio in the planned new city of Ilsan, the noncontact version of the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked show was strictly blocked from any access attempted by those other than Samsung officials, to keep the company’s most crucial mobile event away from any virus infection risks.



“Never before have we relied on technology like we are today. It’s how we are staying connected as we navigate the extraordinary challenges faced around the world,” said Roh Tae-moon, president of Samsung’s mobile business. “Technology must make life easier, not more complex. That’s why we have introduced five new power devices.”



“Alone, these devices are powerful tools to help you maximize work and play,” he said. “Together, as part of the Galaxy ecosystem, they work together seamlessly so you can spend your time focused on what matters most.”



Through the event, Samsung introduced the Korean tech giant’s highest-level technological improvements made for mobile products: the Galaxy Note 20 phablet, Galaxy Z Fold 2 foldable smartphone, Galaxy Tab S7 tablet, Galaxy Buds Live wireless noise-canceling earbuds and the Galaxy Watch 3 smartwatch.



Samsung poured out the five new gadgets at the same time during the show that was streamed for about two hours starting from 11 p.m. here, but the tech titan had planned to shine a spotlight on the Galaxy Note 20 series, the 11th edition of the phablet-like device with a stylus pen.



Among others, President Roh highlighted that the Galaxy Note 20 will be as productive as a computer, while providing a strong gaming performance like a console.





Galaxy Note 20 (Samsung Electronics)





Samsung will roll out two new Note models -- the 6.7-inch Galaxy Note 20 and 6.9-inch Galaxy Note 20 Ultra -- starting from Aug. 21 globally.



Rather than fresh features, the Note 20 models boast enhanced S Pen functions and gaming quality.



The newest S Pen for Note 20 offers the fastest response speed among existing S Pens, 80 percent faster than Note 10’s S Pen, providing users with an almost-real handwriting experience, Samsung said.



Its Air Actions function has also been improved, as it can recognize a greater variety of movements, allowing the pen to remotely control the smartphone in any display environment.



Samsung has also strengthened the Note 20’s connection with the Windows 10 operating system, allowing users to jump from their smartphones to PCs or vice versa, more freely.



Microsoft’s Your Phone app with Link to Windows integration will enable Note 20 users to easily access their mobile apps directly from a Windows 10 PC without disrupting flow.



It will be simpler and more convenient to send messages, manage notifications, sync photos and make and receive calls from Windows 10 PCs, the company said.



Users can also add their favorite mobile apps to the taskbar or start menu on Windows 10-based PCs to access social networking apps or the gallery on a smartphone.



And for the first time in the Note series, the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra offers a vivid and bright Dynamic AMOLED 2X display and 120-hertz refresh rate, delivering buttery smooth visuals on its best screen yet, which automatically adjusts to the content users are viewing to optimize battery life.



Sporting an all-day intelligent battery and Super Fast Charging capabilities, users can get more than 50 percent charge in just 30 minutes.



Samsung also unveiled the much anticipated Galaxy Z Fold 2, the second edition of the Galaxy Fold, during the event.



The tablet PC-like foldable smartphone sports a 6.2-inch cover display and a 7.6-inch main display that can be described as almost bezel-less.



Samsung described the Galaxy Z Fold 2 as bringing meaningful innovations to offer users enhanced refinements and unique foldable user experiences.



The Galaxy Z Fold 2 comes in either mystic black or mystic bronze that is the signature color for the newset lineup.



For users who seek a unique premium design, Samsung is again partnering with iconic New York fashion house Thom Browne to deliver a limited Galaxy Z Fold 2 Thom Browne Edition.



The foldable gadget is expected to hit the market next month.





New Galaxy products (Samsung Electronics)





As much as for the smartphones, expectations are also running high for Samsung’s new wireless earbuds, the Galaxy Buds Live. As widely rumored, the earbuds have adopted a new design like a bean for a more comfortable fit.



Combining AKG’s sound expertise with a bigger, 12-millimeter speakers compared to the previous Galaxy Buds+, along with a bass duct, the Galaxy Buds Live offer audio sounds that are deeper and richer, Samsung said.



Like their rival Apple's AirPods, the latest Samsung earbuds finally feature active noise cancellation for more live and spacious sound quality, with the ability for users to tune in or out of the world surrounding them.



The Galaxy Buds Live come with three microphones and the Voice Pickup Unit that enables users to feel like they are in the same room as others.



Samsung also showcased the Galaxy Watch 3 with advanced health features and Tab S7 series with greater portability, forming a stronger Galaxy ecosystem, during the online show.



By Song Su-hyun (song@heraldcorp.com)