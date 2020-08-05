 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
Life&Style

Myung Won Cultural Foundation holds 25th world tea festival

By Jo He-rim
Published : Aug 5, 2020 - 16:13       Updated : Aug 5, 2020 - 16:13
Myung Won Cultural Foundation Director Kim Eui-jung (Myung Won Cultural Foundation)
Myung Won Cultural Foundation Director Kim Eui-jung (Myung Won Cultural Foundation)

Myung Won Cultural Foundation said Wednesday it is holding its world tea festival this week, during which it will also celebrate the 100th birthday of the late Kim Mi-hee, who pioneered the restoration of Korea’s tea culture.

According to the foundation, the 25th tea festival, dubbed “K-Tea Festival,” will be held at Coex in southern Seoul for four days, starting Thursday. The event will comprise of a photo exhibition commemorating the birth of Kim, and booths where participants can taste and experience diverse tea products along with the traditional tea ceremony.

Kim, who is called the pioneer of Korea’s tea culture, spearheaded academic seminars and conferences to raise public interest in tea in the late 1970s and 1980s. She is the wife of former Ssangyong Group founder Kim Sung-gon. She is survived by daughter Kim Eui-jeong, who is currently the foundation’s director and son Kim Seok-joon, the current CEO of Ssangyong Engineering and Construction. Kim Eui-jeong is also recognized as an intangible cultural asset No. 27 for her expertise in traditional royal tea ceremonies.

During the four-day event, various tea award ceremonies, lectures and tea blending contests are planned to promote tea, the foundation said.

The event is sponsored by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism and the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs, among others, the foundation said.

By Jo He-rim (herim@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114