Posco International, RDA to support Myanmar‘s farming market

Posco International CEO Joo Si-bo (left) and Rural Development Administration Administrator Kim Kyeong-kyu pose for a photo at a ceremony held on Wednesday in Seoul. (Posco International)





Posco International and the Rural Development Administration will jointly support farmers in Myanmar and strengthen the value chain of food projects through public-private cooperation, the company said Wednesday.



The nation’s largest trading company said it has signed a memorandum of understanding with the RDA to improve the value chain of Myanmar’s rice business, ranging from variety, cultivation, processing and distribution.



The ceremony, held in Posco International’s Seoul office, was attended by CEO Joo Si-bo and RDA Administrator Kim Kyeong-kyu.



Through this agreement, the RDA plans to provide uniforms and high-quality raw material rice production technology while Posco International plans to establish agricultural public-private cooperation by taking charge of the processing and distribution of local rice.



They also agreed to make efforts to educate local farmers in terms of support for cultivation techniques and post-harvest management technologies.



Posco International acquired a rice processing complex that can churn out 15,000 tons of crops per year in Myanmar in 2017 and completed the construction of a 86,000 ton-sized RPC last year to process rice and export it.



By Shin Ji-hye (shinjh@heraldcorp.com)



