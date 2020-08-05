 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
Business

[Monitor] S. Korean government plans new housing projects on state-owned properties

By Korea Herald
Published : Aug 6, 2020 - 11:03       Updated : Aug 6, 2020 - 11:03

The South Korean government plans to supply 132,000 housing units in Seoul and its neighboring areas, according to an announcement made by the Finance Ministry on Tuesday.

For this, the government has decided to ease regulations for reconstruction of aged apartments, as well as utilizing the government’s idle properties in the metropolitan areas.

Of the 132,000 units, 33,000 units will be provided in Seoul by repurposing state-owned properties and public spaces that have been sitting idle, according to the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport. The plan, however, is expected to hit a snag upon disagreements on some of the regulation eases, such as the maximum height of the buildings with the Seoul Metropolitan Government.

(khnews@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114