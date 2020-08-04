 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
Business

Hanmi’s once returned pipeline finds new partner in US

By Lim Jeong-yeo
Published : Aug 4, 2020 - 18:33       Updated : Aug 4, 2020 - 18:33
(Hanmi Pharmaceutical)
(Hanmi Pharmaceutical)
Hanmi Pharmaceutical licensed out HM12525A to American firm MSD on Tuesday as a nonalcoholic fatty liver treatment candidate -- a promising turn of events after the pipeline was returned by Janssen last year.

HM12525A, variably known as “LAPSGLP/Glucagon receptor dual agonist” and “efinopegdutide,” was first licensed out to Belgium’s Janssen in 2015 as a potential treatment for obesity and diabetes. Janssen later determined in 2019 to cease the research and return the partnership rights to Hanmi.

“We hope this new contract with MSD becomes an exemplary case of renewed innovation in the biopharmaceuticals industry, where the line between success and failure means little,” Hanmi said in the press release.

Instead of pursuing HM12525A as an obesity and diabetes drug, Hanmi and MSD will develop it as a once-a-week fatty liver treatment.

LAPSGLP/Glucagon receptor dual agonist is a pipeline that combines GLP-1, which helps to control insulin release and appetite, and Glucagon, which increases energy metabolism.

Hanmi has applied its original Lapscovery platform technology to this pipeline to enhance the drug efficacy duration.

Through this contract, MSD has exclusive rights to develop, manufacture and commercialize HM12525A in every country excluding Korea.

Hanmi will be paid $10 million by MSD, with up to $860 million in future milestone royalties. Should the pipeline complete all stages of research and development and successfully launch in the market, Hanmi will receive a two-digit percentage of sales royalties.

By Lim Jeong-yeo (kaylalim@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114