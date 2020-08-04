 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
Finance

S. Koreans’ demand for personal credit loans surge 2.3% in July

By Jung Min-kyung
Published : Aug 4, 2020 - 16:35       Updated : Aug 4, 2020 - 16:40
(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)
Korean lenders’ personal credit loans extended to borrowers gained 2.3 percent on-month in July, following the largest-ever increase in June, data showed Tuesday, fueling concerns on the nation’s heated housing market and the dire job market amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Outstanding personal loans extended to individual borrowers by five major lenders here rose a combined 2.28 percent, or 2.7 trillion won ($2.26 billion), from the previous month to 120.2 trillion won last month, industry data showed. The five lenders refer to KB Kookmin, Shinhan, Hana, Woori and NH Nonghyup.

The latest gain has sparked concerns among onlookers, as the figure had just seen its largest-ever on-month rise of 2.8 trillion won in June. It gained 2.2 trillion won in March, double the amount it had gained in February, when the pandemic gained a stronger grip on the nation’s economy.

Since June, experts have cited panicked investors that have been witnessing the spike in housing prices behind the demand for unsecured loans, despite the government’s controversial policy actions aimed at steadying the bubble-probe real estate market.

The measures focus on levying heavier property taxes for multiple-home owners, hoping they would unload some properties, alongside adopting stricter loan restrictions.

Mortgages extended by the banks increased by a combined 1.4 trillion won to an outstanding 452.8 trillion won in July. It had surged by some 4 trillion won in both March and April and 1.8 trillion won in May.

“With the surge in housing prices, even nonhomeowners have been eyeing property purchase, but with the stricter loan restrictions, many have been seeking to buy with personal credit loans,” said Sung Tae-yoon, a professor of economics at Yonsei University.

By Jung Min-kyung (mkjung@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114