New virus cases again over 30, imported cases still on high plateau

(Yonhap)



South Korea reported 34 more cases of the new coronavirus Tuesday, with the number of imported cases almost twice that of local infections, health authorities said.



The new cases -- 21 imported cases and 13 local infections -- raised South Korea's total cases of COVID-19 to 14,423, according to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC).



The number of new COVID-19 cases had been in the 30s since Friday, when South Korea reported 36 new virus cases. The number fell to 31 on Saturday, 30 on Sunday and 23 on Monday.



Of the local infections, Gyeonggi Province surrounding Seoul accounted for the largest share with 11, followed by Seoul with nine and the southern city of Gwangju with two, the KCDC said.



The number of daily new local cases was in the single digits for the past three days, with eight on Saturday, eight on Sunday and three on Monday.



As of late Monday, a total of 10 cases have been confirmed at a coffee shop and a restaurant, both of them located in southern Seoul, the authorities said.



The KCDC also earlier said that one of the COVID-19 patients linked to a campsite in Hongcheon, 100 kilometers east of Seoul, had actually visited the same coffee shop last month. A total of 10 people have been confirmed with the virus in connection with the campsite.



Of the imported cases, seven were South Koreans and 14 foreigners. Seven of them tested positive for the virus in the screening process at either an airport or a seaport, while 14 others were confirmed to have the virus while under self-quarantine, according to the public health agency.



Health authorities have said that imported cases may continue given the virus resurgence globally.



The accumulated number of imported cases reached 2,482 in South Korea.



The country reported no additional deaths, with the death toll remaining at 301, according to the KCDC.



The KCDC said South Korea's fatality rate of people infected with the virus was 2.09 percent.



The number of patients fully cured of the virus reached 13,352, up 72 from the previous day.



South Korea has carried out 1,579,757 tests since Jan. 3. (Yonhap)