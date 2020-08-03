[From the Scene] Inside the world’s biggest biologics plant

Inside Samsung Biologics' plant (Samsung Biologics)

This article was written after a one-on-one tour of Samsung Biologics’ plants. -- Ed.





If this era insists that there be “photos or it didn’t happen,” then this trip to Samsung Biologics’ plants may as well have not taken place.



All Samsung plants are under strict security protocols, meaning phones only pass the security gate once tape is placed over both the front and rear cameras. There is also no Wi-Fi for visitors.



So, since no selfies and no candid videos can be taken inside the world’s largest biologics manufacturing site in Songdo, Incheon, South Korea, here’s what stood out at the plant, described in text.



Samsung Biologics has the world’s largest capacity to manufacture mammalian biological substances. Its three plants have a combined output of 364,000 liters in a single generation.



The first plant has six 5,000-liter bioreactors; the second plant has 10 15,000-liter bioreactors and four 1,000-liter bioreactors; and the third plant has 12 15,000-liter bioreactors.



The variance of the bioreactor sizes matters, because they are relevant to the type of contracts the company can win, in terms of their capability to meet clients’ requests for diverse batch sizes. Large commercial manufacturing deals use the bigger bioreactors, while smaller, clinical-stage contract development deals use 1,000-liter bioreactors.



In recent months, Samsung Biologics had been buoyed by the sudden demand from global biopharmas developing COVID-19 treatments. These global houses wanted to be prepared to mass-produce new therapies in the event of a successful candidate emerging.



Having bagged six CMO deals, seven CDO deals and one CRO deal in the three months between April and June, Samsung Biologics clocked record earnings in the first half of 2020.



In a second-quarter report filed in July, Samsung Biologics said it was actively reviewing whether to construct a long-awaited fourth plant in Songdo, Incheon, next to its existing plants, to meet the growing global demand.





File photo of plant 1 taken in 2013 (Samsung Biologics)

File photo of plant 2 taken in 2015(Samsung Biologics)

File photo of plant 3 taken in 2020 (Samsung Biologics)