 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
Finance

Macquarie Korea infrastructure fund’s profit inches up in H1

By Son Ji-hyoung
Published : Aug 3, 2020 - 17:06       Updated : Aug 3, 2020 - 18:03
A promotional image of Incheon Grand Bridge (Macquarie Korea Infrastructure Fund)
A promotional image of Incheon Grand Bridge (Macquarie Korea Infrastructure Fund)
Macquarie Korea Infrastructure Fund said Monday it saw a slight increase in its return on investment and its dividend payout to end-investors in the first half of 2020.

According to the final estimate, MKIF recorded a return of 191.2 billion won ($160.3 million), up 1.2 percent on-year. MKIF also vowed to pay 360 won per share to investors in interim dividends, or a 6.2 percent dividend payout ratio, for the first half.

MKIF, trading on the nation’s main bourse Kospi since 2006, has committed its investment in 13 private infrastructure projects, with 12 of them already in operation. In return, MKIF is designed to distribute its income, which mainly comes from toll revenue.

Suh Boum-sik, representative director of MKIF manager Macquarie Korea Asset Management, said the fund was eyeing a new investing opportunity thanks to greater room for leveraging and fundraising of 150 billion won in 2017.

MKIF’s market cap stood at some 4 trillion won as of end-June. The fund was backed by some 60,000 investors. Its Korean institutional investors and retail investors accounted for some 80 percent in June.

By Son Ji-hyoung (consnow@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114