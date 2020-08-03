Samsung opens in-house COVID-19 testing center

(Yonhap)



Samsung Electronics Co. said Monday it has set up an in-house virus testing center to ramp up its anti-virus measures amid the pandemic.



Samsung opened a virus testing center inside its plant in Hwaseong, south of Seoul, becoming the first company in South Korea to have an in-house COVID-19 testing facility.



The center will manage specimen collection, diagnostic tests and other related tasks with six medical professionals, the company added.



Samsung's Hwaseong campus is one of the company's core facilities for its research and semiconductor production.



The South Korean tech titan said it decided to have its own virus testing center because it will save time for the company to learn about coronavirus results on thousands of its employees and workers of its subcontractors at the Hwaseong plant.



The opening of the in-house testing center will also help the city of Hwaseong better use medical resources for its resident, according to Samsung.



Samsung said it will consider setting up more virus testing centers at its production sites in South Korea after running its in-house center in Hwaseong. (Yonhap)