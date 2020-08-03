Worlds schedule in Shanghai causes concern for LCK fans

2020 League of Legends World Championship poster (Riot Games)



The 2020 League of Legends World Championship will be held in Shanghai, opening on Sept. 25, according to Riot Games on Saturday, alarming LCK fans because of the tight schedule.



While previous LoL World Championships have been held at multiple cities in the hosting region, this year’s tournament this year will be held only in Shanghai in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and ensure the safety of players.



“To ensure the health and safety of fans, pro players and everyone involved in bringing Worlds 2020 to life, instead of touring across China, all stages will be held in Shanghai. This will reduce travel over the course of the tournament and give us the ability to more closely control the event environment,” said Nicolo Laurent, CEO of Riot Games.



Large-scale events had been planned all across China with this year to mark the 10th anniversary of LoL esports. Those have now been scrapped, but China will get another chance in spotlight when it hosts the 2021 World Championship. The 2022 World Championship will be held in North America.



“I don’t want to offer any spoilers, but all of us at Riot are incredibly excited for this year’s show and how we are bringing the live sporting experience to you digitally,” said John Needham, head of esports at Riot Games.



The games will be played with an audience if local guidelines permit.



The finals on Oct. 31 will be the first event held at the newly constructed Pudong Soccer Stadium in Shanghai, where the 2023 AFC Asian Cup will take place.



“Take Over” is the official theme for the 2020 LoL World Championship (Riot Games)