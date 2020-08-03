 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
National

Military on standby over heavy rains, ready to extend support to civilians

By Yonhap
Published : Aug 3, 2020 - 11:53       Updated : Aug 3, 2020 - 11:53
(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)

The military has put service personnel on emergency standby to fully prepare for possible damage from heavy rains and to extend support to civilians, the defense ministry said Monday. 

Torrential rains have pounded South Korea's central areas since late last week, leaving six people dead and eight others missing, according to the Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters. 

The defense ministry has been running its own disaster management team since late last month in the wake of forecasts of heavy downpours, with officials currently on the second stage of emergency duty that calls for the full preparedness to evacuate troops and equipment in contingencies. 

"Each military unit has sought safety measures, including evacuation procedures in case of possible flooding or other unexpected situations," deputy defense ministry spokesperson Col. Moon Hong-sik told a regular briefing, adding that no major damage has been reported among military members and other assets. 

The military is planning to mobilize around 300 service members and more than a dozen military equipment to help civilians prevent and recover from damage, the official added. 

On Sunday, Defense Minister Jeong Kyeong-doo held a meeting of major commanders and called for measures to ensure the safety of service personnel and a firm readiness posture. He also ordered the military to closely watch out for land mines being washed away from North Korea. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114