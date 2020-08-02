S. Korea reports 30 new virus cases, single-digit number of local infections for 2nd day

(Yonhap)



South Korea reported 30 new cases of the coronavirus Sunday, with 22 of them imported cases, marking the second day in a row that local infections have increased by a single-digit figure.



The new cases raised South Korea's total cases of COVID-19 to 14,366, and the nation's death toll remained at 301, according to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC).



The number of new cases has been in the 30s since Friday when South Korea reported 36 new virus cases. The number fell to 31 on Saturday.



Of the new cases, local infections stood at eight, while the rest are imported cases.



Of the local infections, Seoul accounted for the largest share with five, raising the total cases in the capital city to 1,607.



Of the imported cases, 11 were South Koreans and 11 foreigners. Seventeen of them tested positive for the virus in the screening process at either an airport or a seaport, while the five others were confirmed to have the virus while under self-quarantine, according to the public health agency.



The accumulated number of imported cases reached 2,441 in South Korea.



The KCDC said South Korea's fatality rate of people infected with the virus was 2.1 percent. The rate was 24.92 percent for those aged 80 and above.



It said 4,656 people aged less than 30 have contracted the virus, but none of them died. (Yonhap)