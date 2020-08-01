2.0 magnitude quake hits southern N. Korea, central S. Korea

This map shows the epicenter of a 2.0 magnitude earthquake that hit southeastern North Korea on Aug. 1, 2020. (Yonhap)



A 2.0 magnitude earthquake hit North Korea's southeastern region close to the inter-Korean border Saturday, the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA) said.



The quake occurred at 2:58 a.m., 29 kilometers north-northwest of Pyonggang County in Kangwon Province, at a depth of 17 km, according to the KMA. Pyonggang is located just across the border from South Korea's Cheorwon, 90 km northeast of Seoul.



The epicenter was at 38.65 degrees north latitude and 127.16 degrees east longitude, the agency said, noting that damage is not expected from the quake.



The maximum magnitude measured by regional observation equipment was 1, it added.



"No damage is expected from the quake," a KMA official said, adding, "It is analyzed to be a natural one."



On Saturday afternoon, a quake of the same magnitude struck the central South Korean county of Yecheon, the KMA said.



The quake occurred at 1:15 p.m., 13 km north of the North Gyeongsang Province county, at a depth of 19 km, it said. Yecheon is 250 km southeast of Seoul.



The epicenter was at 36.77 degrees north latitude and 128.48 degrees east longitude, the agency said, adding that no damage is expected from the quake. (Yonhap)