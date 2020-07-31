TV shows go shorter, cross over with online

“Just Comedy” (JTBC)



Once considered fit only to be watched on mobile devices, short-form content has recently been making inroads into television



On July 4, JTBC kicked off its first short-form omnibus “Just Comedy.” Comprising five 10-minute episodes that blend comedy with other genres, the show features some of Korea’s most popular comedians, including Jang Do-yeon and Yoo Se-yoon.



The show seemed quite successful, creating sensation on social media, but the viewership ratings of the regular episodes were disappointing. The first episode hit 1.4 percent, and the figure dropped steadily since, falling below 1 for the fourth installment.



It was star producer Na Young-seok who first attempted short-form programs on Korean television, challenging various ways to adapt the new format to the traditional medium.



Last September, Na launched his first short-form series “Iceland in Three Meals” -- a spin-off to his popular “New Journey to the West” -- which aired 11 five-minute episodes on the regular broadcast and simultaneously posted longer full-length versions of the episodes through YouTube.



While TV viewership share stayed around 4 percent, the online episodes racked up millions of views. “Iceland in Three Meals” was followed by “Ramyeonator,” another series of 11 five-minute episodes crossing over with YouTube. In a sense, television has become a way to attract viewers onto the online platform.







“Friday Joy Package” (tvN)