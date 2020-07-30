 Back To Top
World

Trump floats election 'delay' amid claims of voting fraud

By AP
Published : Jul 30, 2020 - 22:11       Updated : Jul 30, 2020 - 22:11
(AP-Yonhap)
(AP-Yonhap)
President Donald Trump is for the first time floating a "delay" to November's presidential election, as he makes unsubstantiated allegations that increased mail-in voting will result in fraud.

   The dates of federal elections are set by Congress, and the Constitution makes no provisions for a delay to the Jan. 20, 2021 presidential inauguration.

   Trump tweeted Thursday: "With Universal Mail-In Voting (not Absentee Voting, which is good), 2020 will be the most INACCURATE & FRAUDULENT Election in history. It will be a great embarrassment to the USA. Delay the Election until people can properly, securely and safely vote???"

   There is no evidence of widespread voter fraud through mail-in voting, even in states with all-mail votes. (AP)
