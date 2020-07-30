[Graphic News] Financial app users outpace e-commerce, game apps: data









The number of people using financial mobile apps, including for banking and stock trading, has surpassed users of apps for online shopping and games, industry data showed.



According to data from mobile big data platform IGAWorks, a total of 31.16 million people with Android devices used financial applications in June, compared to 23.63 million people using e-commerce apps and 19.84 million mobile game users here.



A total of 37.5 million Android device owners used portal apps including Naver and global search engine Google, the data showed. (Yonhap)







