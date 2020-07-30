Mastern cheers health care workers

Mastern Investment Management CEO Kim Dae-hyeong (fifth from right) poses for a photo at an event held Wednesday. (Mastern Investment Management)
Mastern Investment Management said Thursday it has sent a message of support from its staff to health care professionals, health authorities and citizens in the battle against the novel coronavirus.
Employees of the South Korean real estate investment house, including CEO Kim Dae-hyeong, took part in a campaign at its headquarters to express gratitude to those at the forefront of the strenuous battle.
“I was delighted to participate in such a meaningful campaign and contribute to overcoming COVID-19,” Kim said in a statement.
“I would like to pay my respects and gratitude to health care workers and health authorities who dedicate themselves to people’s health and safety.”
Mastern, based in Seoul, manages 3.4 trillion won ($2.9 billion) worth of assets, mostly in real estate at home and abroad.
By Son Ji-hyoung (consnow@heraldcorp.com
