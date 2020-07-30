 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
Life&Style

Traditional Korean archery designated as nat'l cultural heritage

By Yonhap
Published : Jul 30, 2020 - 11:49       Updated : Jul 30, 2020 - 11:49
(Cultural Heritage Administration-Yonhap)
(Cultural Heritage Administration-Yonhap)

The art of traditional Korean archery has been designated as a national intangible cultural heritage, the Cultural Heritage Administration (CHA) announced Thursday.

CHA said it recognized the value of "hwalssogi," or Korean traditional archery, for its significance in the history of Korean traditional martial arts.

The administration cited the hwalssogi's frequent reference in historical literature and culture, detailed documentations and transmissions of the production processes of bows and arrows, and its relevance in Korean martial arts history.

"The term hwalssogi was used because it's a pure Korean phrase meaning archery that appears frequently in Goryeo and Joseon-era documents," CHA said.

Hwalssogi was known to have been central to military training and tactics in Korean history since the Three Kingdom era (57 B.C. 57-A.D. 668), with the Silla Kingdom prominently empowering a warrior class known as the Hwarang, a group of elite male youths, heavily influenced by Buddhism.

South Korea has been a leading force in the field of modern Western archery in the Olympics and other international stages for decades, The country's talent pool is so deep that a domestic competition may have the intensity of an international event.

Other national intangible cultural heritages include the traditional folk song "Arirang," the Korean wrestling called "ssireum," the "ondol" heating system and the culture of "haenyeo," or the female divers of Jeju Island who are also recognized as an intangible cultural heritage by UNESCO. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114