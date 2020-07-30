 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
National

S. Korea, US have 'firm shared understanding' on importance of USFK: defense ministry

By Yonhap
Published : Jul 30, 2020 - 11:30       Updated : Jul 30, 2020 - 11:30
(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)

South Korea and the United States share a "firm" understanding on the role and importance of the US Forces Korea (USFK), the defense ministry said Thursday, amid concerns Washington may try to cut USFK troop levels just as it did for troops in Germany.

The US military earlier announced the plan that calls for withdrawing about 12,000 troops out of 36,000 US forces and relocating about half of them to other regions in Europe to keep Russia in check.

Addressing the possibility that President Donald Trump's administration could come up with a similar plan for USFK, deputy ministry spokesperson Col. Moon Hong-sik said the two countries have not discussed any possible adjustment in the size of US troops stationed in South Korea.

"There have been no discussions between the South and the US about adjusting American troop levels in South Korea," Moon said during a regular press briefing. "South Korea and the US have a firm shared understanding on the role and importance of USFK for the peace and stability of the Korean Peninsula and Northeast Asia."

Talk of a possible troop drawdown from South Korea came to the fore last month when former US Ambassador to Germany Richard Grenell said in an interview that Trump was clear about his intent to bring American forces home from a number of countries, and he mentioned South Korea as one of them.

The Wall Street Journal reported earlier this month the Pentagon had offered the White House options to reduce American troop levels in South Korea.

US Defense Secretary Mark Esper later denied issuing any orders about a withdrawal of troops from the ally but said the military was looking at adjustments to deployments worldwide. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114