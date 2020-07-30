 Back To Top
Business

[Monitor] Relocation of Koreans in June highest in 5 years

By Korea Herald
Published : Jul 31, 2020 - 11:01       Updated : Jul 31, 2020 - 11:01

The number of people who relocated to other areas within the country in June was the highest in five years, data from Statistics Korea showed. This was due to a rise in home purchases and rents, it said.

According to the data that collected reports of new addresses, a total of 607,000 resettled, up 25.3 percent from a year ago.

The Korea Appraisal Board said that the number of house transactions reached 138,578 in June, up 152.5 percent from a year ago, and the highest in 14 years.

(khnews@heraldcorp.com)
