 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
National

Intelligence command officer tests positive for coronavirus

By Yonhap
Published : Jul 30, 2020 - 10:41       Updated : Jul 30, 2020 - 10:41
(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)

A soldier at an intelligence command near Seoul has tested positive for the new coronavirus, raising the total number of infections reported in barracks to 77, the defense ministry said Thursday.

The master sergeant, based in Seongnam, was confirmed to have COVID-19 on Wednesday, according to officials. Some 20 other service members who had contact with the patient have all tested negative so far.

The military has restricted troops' movement from the base and put those who had contact with the confirmed patient into isolation, they said.

The total number of service members in quarantine stands at 451, and the military has put another 1,890 in quarantine as a preventive measure.

Nationwide, South Korea reported 18 new cases of the new coronavirus Thursday, raising the total caseload to 14,269. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114