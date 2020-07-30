 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
Finance

Seoul stocks open higher on tech gains, weak dollar

By Yonhap
Published : Jul 30, 2020 - 09:35       Updated : Jul 30, 2020 - 09:35
(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)

South Korean shares opened higher Thursday, led by the estimate-beating earnings of top-cap Samsung

Electronics and the weak US dollar.  

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 14.05 points, or 0.62 percent, to 2,277.21 in the first 15 minutes of trading.

Samsung Electronics' better-than-expected quarterly earnings led the KOSPI's gain.

The world's largest memory chipmaker's operating profit in April-June grew 23.5 percent on-year, beating the market consensus by two digits.

Internet giant Naver's record high 79.7 percent hike in operating profit also boosted investor sentiment for shares of contact-free businesses.

In addition, the weak US greenback set favorable ground for export-intensive shares, such as auto and auto parts makers.

Most large caps traded higher in Seoul.

Market bellwether Samsung Electronics gained 1.53 percent, and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix edged up 0.12 percent.

Naver climbed 0.86 percent, with its rival Kakao advancing 1.21 percent.

Hyundai Motor, the country's largest automaker, jumped 2 percent, with its smaller affiliate Kia Motors rising 1.51 percent.

Auto parts maker Hyundai Mobis added 0.47 percent.

Among decliners, top pharmaceutical company Samsung Biologics fell 1.48 percent, with Celltrion dipping 1.82 percent.

The local currency was trading at 1188.75 won against the US dollar, up 4.35 won from the previous session's close. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114