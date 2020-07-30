Samsung Electronics' Q2 operating profit rises 23.5% on-year on chips, one-off gain on display

Samsung Electronics on Thursday reported a consolidated second quarter revenue of 52.97 trillion won ($44.4 billion) and an operating profit of 8.15 trillion won, respectively down 6 percent and up 23.5 percent year-on-year.
Samsung cited reduced sales of smartphones and other devices as what caused the slight revenue fall, and credited strong demand for memory chips and a one-off gain on display business as what towed the better-than-expected second quarter performance.
According to Samsung, despite the spread of COVID-19 that forced global production sites to temporarily slowdown or cease operation, the company was able to pull through the crisis through its extensive global supply chain.
There had been higher demand for memory chips, data centers and personalized computers due to increased cases of working from home and studying from home.
While the overall demand for display panels decreased, there had been a one-off gain that offset the falter. In the small display segment, weakend sales of smartphones downward-affected the performance, while the large display segment also saw a decrease in TV sales due to reduced global sports events. A growth in monitor sales alleviated the deficit by a margin.
Lower demand for mobile memory resulted in weaker NAND bit growth compared to the market and System LSI reported lower earnings amid lackluster mobile market. The company said it expects a gradual recovery in the later half of 2020, on the back of a rebound in demand for mobile phones and consumer electronics, such as game consoles.
Samsung’s financial statement is a consolidated information of the performance of its consumer electronics (CE), information technology and mobile communications (IM), device solutions (DS) and display panel (DP) businesses.
The report contains Samsung’s internal transactions between aforementioned business segments.
Since 2020, the CE segment includes the performance of Samsung’s medical device business.
Harman‘s revenue and operating profit is recorded according to Samsung Electronics’ fiscal year and reflects the acquisition costs.
Samsung Electronics made a facility expansion investment in the second quarter amounting to 9.8 trillion won. Broken down, 8.6 trillion won was used for semiconductor business and 800 billion won for display. The accumulated internal investment the company has made in the first half of 2020 reaches 17.1 trillion won, which is 6.4 trillion won more than the same period a year before.
