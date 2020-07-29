[Around the Hotels] Promotions and Packages



‘Relax 26 Hours Package’ at Novotel Ambassador Seoul Dongdaemun



Novotel Ambassador Seoul Dongdaemun Hotel & Residences presents a staycation package, “Relax 26 Hours Package.”



The package includes a one-night stay, 30,000 won worth of food credit and free use of the hotel’s swimming pool, fitness center and kids’ zone.



Guest can check in early, starting at noon, and check out late at 2 p.m. the next day for a total stay of 26 hours.



The package, priced from 168,000 won, is available until the end of August.



For more information or inquires, call the Novotel Ambassador Seoul Dongdaemun at (02) 3425-8000.









Summer staycation at Haevichi Jeju



Haevichi Hotel & Resort Jeju offers the Summer Break package deal for guests seeking a summer staycation experience on Jeju Island.



The package includes a one-night stay, breakfast for two, use of the hotel’s indoor and outdoor pools, and two glasses of craft brew Haevichi Wheat Beer.



Guests booking a two-night stay via the package will be offered apple mango bingsu, while guests who book a three-night stay will receive a complimentary upgrade to the Ocean View guest room (subject to availability).



The package deal starts from 347,750 won. For more inquiries and reservations, call Haevichi Hotel & Resort Jeju at (064) 780-8000.









Rooftop pool at Lahan Hotel Jeonju



Lahan Hotel Jeonju offers unique rooftop outdoor swimming experience while looking down on the Hanok Village in Jeonju.



From 5 p.m to 10 p.m. every night, the hotel holds “Rooftop Music Night,” providing trendy music and glowing wristbands and tattoo stickers. Guests entering after 8 p.m. will also get a free glass of Champagne.



The pool is open from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. at 50,000 won for adults and 40,000 won for children ages 4 to 13, with a 50 percent discount for guests at the hotel. The pool is open until the end of September.



For more details, contact Lahan Hotel Jeonju at (02) 2204-9600.









Revitalizing meal at Park Hyatt Seoul



Park Hyatt Seoul’s The Lounge presents a set meal inspired by Korea’s seasonal tradition of revitalizing summer “boyangsik” dishes.



Comprising five courses, the dinner set features nourishing ingredients, including Korean-grown deodeok root, chicken and abalone. The course meal will be finished off with a unique dessert, a reinterpretation of traditional snacks from sweet red bean jelly and mugwort mousse to soybean flour crumble.



The set course is priced at 100,000 won per person. At an additional charge of 40,000 won per person, the dinner will be served with two glasses of paired wine and one glass of traditional Korean liquor.



The promotion is available until Sept. 6. For more information or reservations, call The Lounge at (02) 2016-1205.









Caviar brunch at Grand InterContinental Seoul Parnas



Grand InterContinental Seoul Parnas’ Lobby Lounge presents the hotel’s first caviar themed brunch.



The six-course brunch offers truffle choux and foie gras mousse with caviar, truffle sweet potato veloute, lobster and steak, chocolate dessert garnished with gold leaf and more. All the menus incorporate Almas Osetra caviar and an extra portion of caviar is served in a separate bowl alongside the meal.



The caviar brunch is available between 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. every weekend until the end of August at 110,000 won per person.



For more information or inquiries, call the Lobby Lounge at (02) 559-7603.