 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
Life&Style

[Around the Hotels] Promotions and Packages

By Lim Jang-won
Published : Jul 31, 2020 - 09:01       Updated : Jul 31, 2020 - 09:05

‘Relax 26 Hours Package’ at Novotel Ambassador Seoul Dongdaemun

Novotel Ambassador Seoul Dongdaemun Hotel & Residences presents a staycation package, “Relax 26 Hours Package.”

The package includes a one-night stay, 30,000 won worth of food credit and free use of the hotel’s swimming pool, fitness center and kids’ zone.

Guest can check in early, starting at noon, and check out late at 2 p.m. the next day for a total stay of 26 hours.

The package, priced from 168,000 won, is available until the end of August.

For more information or inquires, call the Novotel Ambassador Seoul Dongdaemun at (02) 3425-8000.



Summer staycation at Haevichi Jeju

Haevichi Hotel & Resort Jeju offers the Summer Break package deal for guests seeking a summer staycation experience on Jeju Island.

The package includes a one-night stay, breakfast for two, use of the hotel’s indoor and outdoor pools, and two glasses of craft brew Haevichi Wheat Beer.

Guests booking a two-night stay via the package will be offered apple mango bingsu, while guests who book a three-night stay will receive a complimentary upgrade to the Ocean View guest room (subject to availability).

The package deal starts from 347,750 won. For more inquiries and reservations, call Haevichi Hotel & Resort Jeju at (064) 780-8000. 



Rooftop pool at Lahan Hotel Jeonju

Lahan Hotel Jeonju offers unique rooftop outdoor swimming experience while looking down on the Hanok Village in Jeonju.

From 5 p.m to 10 p.m. every night, the hotel holds “Rooftop Music Night,” providing trendy music and glowing wristbands and tattoo stickers. Guests entering after 8 p.m. will also get a free glass of Champagne.

The pool is open from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. at 50,000 won for adults and 40,000 won for children ages 4 to 13, with a 50 percent discount for guests at the hotel. The pool is open until the end of September.

For more details, contact Lahan Hotel Jeonju at (02) 2204-9600.



Revitalizing meal at Park Hyatt Seoul

Park Hyatt Seoul’s The Lounge presents a set meal inspired by Korea’s seasonal tradition of revitalizing summer “boyangsik” dishes.

Comprising five courses, the dinner set features nourishing ingredients, including Korean-grown deodeok root, chicken and abalone. The course meal will be finished off with a unique dessert, a reinterpretation of traditional snacks from sweet red bean jelly and mugwort mousse to soybean flour crumble.

The set course is priced at 100,000 won per person. At an additional charge of 40,000 won per person, the dinner will be served with two glasses of paired wine and one glass of traditional Korean liquor.

The promotion is available until Sept. 6. For more information or reservations, call The Lounge at (02) 2016-1205. 



Caviar brunch at Grand InterContinental Seoul Parnas

Grand InterContinental Seoul Parnas’ Lobby Lounge presents the hotel’s first caviar themed brunch.

The six-course brunch offers truffle choux and foie gras mousse with caviar, truffle sweet potato veloute, lobster and steak, chocolate dessert garnished with gold leaf and more. All the menus incorporate Almas Osetra caviar and an extra portion of caviar is served in a separate bowl alongside the meal.

The caviar brunch is available between 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. every weekend until the end of August at 110,000 won per person.

For more information or inquiries, call the Lobby Lounge at (02) 559-7603.
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114