 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
Business

KAIDA chairman suspended on sexual harassment allegations

By Jo He-rim
Published : Jul 29, 2020 - 17:21       Updated : Jul 29, 2020 - 17:21
Korea Automobile Importers and Distributors Association Chairman Pablo Rosso (KAIDA)
Korea Automobile Importers and Distributors Association Chairman Pablo Rosso (KAIDA)

Korea Automobile Importers and Distributors Association on Wednesday suspended its Chairman Pablo Rosso after he was accused of sexual harassment and assault.

Earlier on Friday, the president of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Korea was suspended from his company after the allegations were brought up on the presidential petition site on July 22.

The association, which represents importers and distributors of automobiles, said it held an emergency board meeting Tuesday to vote on suspending Rosso, noting he was not suitable to fully perform his duties.

“The allegations mentioned in the media come from FCA Korea, where Rosso acts as a president and managing director, and are unrelated to KAIDA,” the association said in a statement.

“Nevertheless, we determined that quick and firm action must be taken at this stage to ensure the rights and interests of association members -- 22 automobile and commercial vehicle makers -- as well as to fully live up to expectations internally and externally.”

Until the next general meeting, Vice Chairman Daniel Rim will be the acting chairman, KAIDA said.

“We will take further follow-up measures if needed as soon as the investigation results come out,” the association added.

FCA Korea is looking into the allegations against Rosso, which claim that he sexually harassed his employees, and also verbally and physically assaulted them.

By Jo He-rim (herim@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114