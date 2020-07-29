KAIDA chairman suspended on sexual harassment allegations

Korea Automobile Importers and Distributors Association Chairman Pablo Rosso (KAIDA)
Korea Automobile Importers and Distributors Association on Wednesday suspended its Chairman Pablo Rosso after he was accused of sexual harassment and assault.
Earlier on Friday, the president of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Korea was suspended from his company after the allegations were brought up on the presidential petition site on July 22.
The association, which represents importers and distributors of automobiles, said it held an emergency board meeting Tuesday to vote on suspending Rosso, noting he was not suitable to fully perform his duties.
“The allegations mentioned in the media come from FCA Korea, where Rosso acts as a president and managing director, and are unrelated to KAIDA,” the association said in a statement.
“Nevertheless, we determined that quick and firm action must be taken at this stage to ensure the rights and interests of association members -- 22 automobile and commercial vehicle makers -- as well as to fully live up to expectations internally and externally.”
Until the next general meeting, Vice Chairman Daniel Rim will be the acting chairman, KAIDA said.
“We will take further follow-up measures if needed as soon as the investigation results come out,” the association added.
FCA Korea is looking into the allegations against Rosso, which claim that he sexually harassed his employees, and also verbally and physically assaulted them.
By Jo He-rim (herim@heraldcorp.com
