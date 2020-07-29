Hwang Jung-min and Lee Jung-jae’s deadly reunion in ‘Deliver Us From Evil’

Lee Jung-jae (left) and Hwang Jung-min in “Deliver Us From Evil” (CJ Entertainment)



Veteran actors Hwang Jung-min and Lee Jung-jae, who called each other “brother” in the crime-noir “New World” (2013), are reunited in the action-packed thriller “Deliver Us From Evil,” this time as bitter enemies.



The film revolves around hit man In-nam, played by Hwang, who finishes what he promised would be his last job before fleeing Japan, but unexpectedly gets mixed up in a case in Thailand. In Bangkok, a barbaric killer named Ray, played by Lee -- also known as “the butcher” -- chases In-nam down to avenge the death of his brother.



According to the film’s director-writer, Hong Won-chan, the film takes action scenes to the next level -- with everything from gangster fights to shootings, stabbings and bombings in three countries. Hong has written the scripts for several hit action thrillers, including “The Chaser” (2007), “The Scam” (2009) and “The Yellow Sea” (2010).



“I decided the climax of the action and the characters’ emotions had to come together, and that the veteran actors would control their emotions along such flow, even without my direction. I relied on the actors a lot this time,” Hong said at a press premiere in Seoul on Tuesday.



Hwang had more action scenes in this film than in any of his previous works. “In ‘New World,’ I would say there were many action scenes. We have hard-boiled chase-action scenes in ‘Deliver Us From Evil,’ and I can assure you, they are real. The amount of action scenes was incomparable to any other films, even compared to ‘Veteran’ (2015),” Hwang said in an email interview.



A chameleon of an actor, Lee has shown different facets of himself in his previous action movies, including “The Thieves,” “Assassination” and “New World.” Yet another undiscovered side emerges in the new movie.



“The script didn’t give much description about Ray, and as an actor, this meant that I could build the character as I chose. We narrowed down on different styles (for the characters’ costumes and appearance), and it was really fun. I think it was one of my most difficult yet fun characters,” Lee said at Tuesday’s press event.







Director Hong Won-chan (center) and lead cast members Park Jung-min (far left) and Lee Jung-jae pose at a press premiere event at CGV Yongsan I’Park Mall in Seoul on Tuesday to promote “Deliver Us From Evil.” (Yonhap)