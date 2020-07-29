 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
National

Ice pack use may triple as deliveries surge during pandemic

By Park Han-na
Published : Jul 29, 2020 - 14:31       Updated : Jul 29, 2020 - 14:33
(Hyundai Home Shopping Network Corporation)
(Hyundai Home Shopping Network Corporation)


A surge in demand for cold and frozen food parcel deliveries is driving up the use of gel packs, sparking concerns over environmental and health risks of microplastic pollution.

“As the use of ice packs is expected to increase rapidly due to the rise in online shopping during COVID-19 pandemic, government-level systematic measures are needed to resolve the problem,” said Rep. Woo Won-shik of the ruling Democratic Party of Korea in a statement Wednesday.

According to the lawmaker, ice pack production is expected to nearly triple from 110 million packs, or 33,000 tons, in 2016 to 320 million packs, or 96,000 tons, if increased uptake of online shopping from consumers continues this year.

Super absorbent polymer, a type of microplastic contained in gel ice packs, causes several environmental problems when disposed of at landfills or incineration.

The material lowers the incineration efficiency and increases the processing cost as it absorbs water. Harmful gas such as dioxins can be released during incineration. Degradation of super absorbent polymer in landfills takes about 500 years.

“As the ice pack issue has been continuously raised, private companies and local governments have voluntarily tried to reuse ice packs and find alternative eco-friendly materials,” Woo said.

Since September last year, Market Kurly, an online door-to-door grocery service provider, replaced its gel packs to paper-wrapped water-based ice packs so that consumers can pour the content down the drain.

Seoul’s Gangdong-gu has set up 18 recycle bins for ice gel packs. The district office collects and sterilizes used packs and distributes them to vendors at traditional markets, butchers and restaurant owners who need them.

By Park Han-na (hnpark@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114