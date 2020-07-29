 Back To Top
Business

Korean Air named world’s third-best airline by TripAdvisor

By Yim Hyun-su
Published : Jul 29, 2020 - 16:37       Updated : Jul 29, 2020 - 16:37
Korean Air’s Boeing 787-9 aircraft (Korean Air)

Korean Air has been selected as the third-best airline in the world by TripAdvisor’s 2020 Travelers’ Choice Awards.

The annual awards, based on reviews and scores collected via the website, also named the airline as one of the best major airlines in Asia alongside Asiana Airlines.

The South Korean flag carrier has over 5,200 reviews on the website in 26 languages. One review cited by the online travel company said, “They go over and beyond to ensure you have the best experience.”

As part of its anti-pandemic efforts, Korean Air is having passengers in the back board its planes first, with front-row passengers last, as a way to reduce human contact.

By Yim Hyun-su (hyunsu@heraldcorp.com)
