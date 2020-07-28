 Back To Top
National

Retired diplomat appointed as ambassador for economy and trade

By Yonhap
Published : Jul 28, 2020 - 20:23       Updated : Jul 28, 2020 - 20:23
Choi Seok-young, former ambassador to the South Korean Permanent Mission in Geneva, who has been appointed as honorary ambassador for economy and trade (Yonhap)
Choi Seok-young, former ambassador to the South Korean Permanent Mission in Geneva, who has been appointed as honorary ambassador for economy and trade (Yonhap)


The government has appointed a retired diplomat as ambassador for economy and trade, the foreign ministry said Tuesday.

Choi Seok-young, former ambassador to the South Korean Permanent Mission in Geneva from 2012-15, is expected to help the government promote national interests with his valuable knowledge and experience he built over the years, the ministry said.

He is also expected to help the government with its selection campaign for Trade Minister Yoo Myung-hee, who is running for the secretary-general of the World Trade Organization.

The ambassador for economy and trade is an honorary post for a retired public official, appointed by President Moon Jae-in. Choi will serve for one year. (Yonhap)
