 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
Finance

K bank eyes IPO in 3 years with new funding

By Kim Young-won
Published : Jul 28, 2020 - 15:04       Updated : Jul 28, 2020 - 15:04
Internet-only bank K bank`s head office in Seoul. (K bank)
Internet-only bank K bank`s head office in Seoul. (K bank)


South Korea’s first internet-only bank K bank plans to go public in three years, according to industry sources Tuesday.

The company recently raised new funds worth some 400 billion won ($334.5 million) by issuing new stocks and convertible preferred stocks with its capital increasing to 900 billion won.

“Although the firm’s capital has grown with the new fundraising, it would need additional funds to bring operations back on track,” said a company official.

“After its new businesses and services become mature, the company will fine-tune the timing of the initial public offering.”

The company had internally planned for an IPO in 2021, but it had to be ditched due to capital shortage. The government authorities blocked telecom firm KT, once the largest shareholder of the bank, from acquiring a controlling stake citing its alleged violation of antitrust rules a few years ago. BC Card, a credit card processing firm owned by the network company, has taken over KT’s 10-percent common shares. The card company plans to raise its stake to 34 percent.

By Kim Young-won  (wone0102@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114