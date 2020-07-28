 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
National

Moon calls labor deal to counter COVID-19 pandemic 'very meaningful'

By Yonhap
Published : Jul 28, 2020 - 13:10       Updated : Jul 28, 2020 - 13:10
President Moon Jae-in (Yonhap)
President Moon Jae-in (Yonhap)

President Moon Jae-in said Tuesday it's "very meaningful" for the labor, the business and the government to have produced an agreement on a cooperative response to the social and economic fallout of the novel coronavirus crisis.

He admitted, however, that the deal is not flawless, citing a hard-line umbrella union's boycott of the compromise.

He was speaking at a signing ceremony for the accord, which is based on more than 40 days of "social dialogue" among representatives from the three parties. It calls for joint efforts to minimize job cuts, share burdens and expand the social safety net.

The Economic, Social and Labor Council, a presidential panel launched in 2018, put the final touches on the trilateral pact, regarded as largely symbolic with no specific measures stipulated.

Still, it represents the first agreement in 22 years by the three key economic players of South Korea since the 1998 Asiawide financial crisis.

Moon noted that it would have been better with the participation of the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions (KCTU).

"But it's a very meaningful accomplishment, given that each economic player made a one-step concession for that," Moon said during the event held at the council's headquarters in the central Seoul district of Jongno.

The agreement is expected to be of big help to efforts for a prompt economic recovery and a resolution to economic disparity, Moon added.

He pledged that his administration, known for its "inclusive growth" vision, will faithfully implement the deal in respect of the spirit of the three-way pact. He reaffirmed a commitment to plans to introduce the universal employment insurance and sickness and injury benefit system.

The president joined the event to emphasize the importance of social dialogue and win-win cooperation, according to a Cheong Wa Dae official.

His visit to the council's headquarters in the central Seoul district of Jongno was unprecedented.

The panel is designed to explore ways to resolve the problem of social polarization and promote social integration and the balanced development of the national economy.

Other attendees included Kim Dong-myeong, chairman of the Federation of Korean Trade Unions, another major umbrella union; Park Yong-man, head of the Korea Chamber of Commerce and Industry; and Sohn Kyung-shik, chief of the Korea Employers Federation. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114