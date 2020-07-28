Local crypto firm combines health care with digital coin

A diet store may not appear to have anything in common with cryptocurrencies on the surface. For Cryptocurrency Rebalancing CEO Baek Chun-soo, however, it means the expansion of his coin investment business.The Gaindiet Shop is a new business that CEO Baek has just launched,which he plans to link with the digital coin technology.He plans to make coin-based payments available at the shop, which he aims to set up across the Korean market. The shop is designed to offer diet programs based on heat therapy, or thermotherapy.Sharing his own experience of deteriorating health due to a weight issue some years ago, Baek said he recovered upon adopting a thermotherapy diet.He soon lost nearly 20 kilograms and regained his health. Based on his personal experience with thermotherapy, he started to run the health care business some months ago, he explained.“Ancient Greek physician Hippocrates once said that heat application, if possible, can solve nearly 90 percent of all illnesses, which I think emphasizes the importance of using heat to cure the human body,” Baek said.Along with the thermotherapy business, he plans to start another new retail business for distributing disposable face masks in response to persistently high demand of the products due to lingering threats from the new coronavirus. Baek’s coin-based payments for masks will also be available, he said.The company is considering exporting the masks to Southeast Asian nations, including the Philippines and Vietnam.