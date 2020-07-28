 Back To Top
Business

Posco prepares corporate citizenship guideline

By Jo He-rim
Published : Jul 28, 2020 - 16:46       Updated : Jul 28, 2020 - 16:46
(Posco)
(Posco)

South Korea’s largest steelmaker Posco vowed to strengthen efforts to contribute to society on Tuesday as it announced the Corporate Citizenship Management Standards, a guideline for its employees in pursuing its principles of corporate citizenship.

Posco said it held a strategic conference for the first half of 2020, during which CEO Choi Jeong-woo went over the performance on this front in the past two years.

Addressing the difficult industry situations amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Choi encouraged the employees to overcome the hardships by taking actions for corporate citizenship, the company said.

CCMS is a detailed guideline of the philosophy for employees to follow, and is organized in 13 categories of work, such as planning, finance, production and marketing to offer practical advice.

“Two years has passed since the company declared the management philosophy of corporate citizenship. ... I wish CCMS will be an important guidance for all employees in making decisions and behavior,” Choi said.

The steelmaker set its management philosophy of corporate citizenship in 2018.

By Jo He-rim (herim@heraldcorp.com)
