National

N. Korea says it supports ARF's peace efforts on Korean Peninsula

By Yonhap
Published : Jul 27, 2020 - 21:55       Updated : Jul 27, 2020 - 22:00

South Korean Deputy Foreign Minister Kim Gunn. Diplomats from Asia-Pacific countries held videoconferences as part of the Senior Officials‘ Meetings of three regional dialogue platforms on July 20 and Tuesday. (Yonhap)
North Korea on Monday expressed its support for the international community’s peace efforts on the Korean Peninsula through dialogue and negotiations.

Diplomats from Asia-Pacific countries held videoconferences as part of the Senior Officials‘ Meetings of three regional dialogue platforms -- the ASEAN-plus-three meeting, which involves the 10-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations, South Korea, China and Japan; the East Asia Summit; and ASEAN Regional Forum -- last Monday and Tuesday.

Pak Jong-hak, the director of Asian affairs at North Korea’s foreign ministry, said in a statement that Pyongyang is committed to maintaining its principle position to uphold peace on the Korean Peninsula through dialogue and negotiations. He added that the ARF‘s goals of building trust to further peace and stability is fully in line with North Korea’s stance.

The statement was posted on the ministry‘s homepage.

The ARF meetings are among the few multilateral events attended by North Korean officials. Ri Ho-jun, a North Korean diplomat in Vietnam, attended the ARF SOM session but did not make any remarks. (Yonhap)

