National

[Graphic News] N. Korea loses 210,000 hectares of forest over decade: report

By Nam Kyung-don
Published : Jul 28, 2020 - 10:00       Updated : Jul 28, 2020 - 10:00




North Korea has lost around 210,000 hectares of forest over the past decade, a UN agency’s report showed, pointing to a worsening deforestation problem in the communist state.

According to the report from the Food and Agriculture Organization, North Korea’s forest area stood at 6.03 million hectares this year, down from 6.24 million hectares in 2010.

The decline is in line with a steady shrinkage in forest in North Korea over the past three decades.

Forest area in the North was estimated at 6.91 million hectares in 1990 when the report was first compiled. It fell to 6.46 million hectares in 2000. (Yonhap)



