Life&Style

[Video] Breaking the ice in the era of social distancing

By Park Jun-hee
Published : Jul 28, 2020 - 16:30       Updated : Jul 28, 2020 - 16:30

The intricate art of socializing never comes easy, depending on personalities. Introverts usually despise the awkward silence during small gatherings and the need to mingle. Extroverts find it easier to approach newcomers in unfamiliar settings.

Getting to know someone new is challenging, but can’t be avoided because relationships are a crucial part of life. Every day, humans seek emotional connections on a deeper level for better well-being and happiness.

A short encounter with a stranger can be a great chance to see the world from a fresh perspective. People can fight the fear of socializing and interacting with new people by trying to break the ice. Having common passions and interests can fuel closer relationships, as well.

Friendships also carry a range of deep emotions that influence how things unravel for people. Especially during the pandemic, intimacy conveys a warm atmosphere that makes people feel comfortable.

Interacting with new people is like breaking from routine. Please check out the video if you want to know how to talk to someone you have never met before.


Video script and article by Park Jun-hee (junheeep97@heraldcorp.com)
Video shot and edited by Ju Young-eun (yyj4307@heraldcorp.com)
