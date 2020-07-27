Inevitable changes to COVID-19 rules may arrive amid evolving pandemic: Officials

South Korean health officials said Monday evolving coronavirus situation at home and abroad may force some changes to the country’s disease control policies.
Korea reported 25 more cases of the novel coronavirus disease, with one related death in the last 24 hours ending Sunday midnight, according to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s database, raising the total number of cases to 14,175. Of the newly confirmed cases, nine were locally transmitted and 16 imported.
Here are some of the changes expected to be introduced. Mounting COVID-19 bills may force ‘zero cost policy’ to be amended
Foreign patients with COVID-19 may need to start paying their medical bills, health officials said in a regular coronavirus briefing held Monday, forewarning a possible change in the existing policy that ensures patients of all nationalities are charged nothing from diagnosis to recovery.
Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun said laws will be updated to start charging foreigners “at least a part of the medical bills” to cope with the strains placed on the state health insurance system from the prolonging pandemic.
“Most imported cases confirmed between March and April were returning Koreans. But a recent spike in cases among foreign nationals has highlighted the need for revisions in the ‘zero cost’ policy,” said Yoon Tae-ho, a director general for public policy at the Ministry of Health and Welfare. He added that at the current rate, the national health care budget “may not be able to stand the mounting costs.”
Jung Eun-kyeong, the chief of the disease control agency, said the cumulative medical expenses for all foreign patients covered by the government so far could not be disclosed at this point as they were still being settled.Borders tighten to keep out imported infections
Korea is imposing additional rules on travels to and from countries experiencing active COVID-19 outbreaks that are deemed to carry higher risk. Among the list are Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Uzbekistan, Bangladesh and the Philippines.
Starting Monday, passengers from the list of risky countries have to be tested twice within two weeks of their arrival, as opposed to just once as per the current requirement. They are also asked to provide a certificate of being coronavirus-negative issued within 48 hours of their flight’s departure.
The extent of the regulations will be “reconsidered” regularly based on evolving situations, health officials said, adding that they are necessary to contain transmission across borders as cases abroad escalate. Global coronavirus count surpassed 15.7 million, according to the World Health Organization’s latest situation report.
Health officials said that the same restrictions apply to North Korean defectors, speaking about a man who returned to the North last week. He has neither been infected, nor come in contact with someone who is, they added.
While the WHO has initially advised against imposing travel restrictions to affected countries due to consequent socioeconomic tolls, the agency said that “in certain circumstances, measures that restrict the movement of people may prove temporarily useful” as they may “allow countries to gain time” to shape responses.Rules toughen in bid to end parties
Tougher rules will be introduced in time for summer holidays to make partying more difficult.
Recent complaints have reported instances of physical distancing breaches such as people congregating at an underground party spot without wearing face masks and other crowded visits at bars and nightclubs.
“All nightlife establishments as well as vacation hot spots will be subject to expanded restrictions such as limits on number of guests,” said Yoon of the Health Ministry. The government has required places with high contagion risk to adopt a QR code-based registry since June.
Health officials have cautioned the official figures may be dwarfed despite a robust testing system, and that the actual infections could be higher.
Researchers at Daegu Catholic University conducted a survey of antibody prevalence in 198 adults aged 18-82 years without previous COVID-19 diagnosis between May 25 to June 5 and found that 7.6 percent of them were positive. The study estimated that there may be as many as 27 times more cases in Daegu -- the early epicenter of the country’s epidemic -- than what was identified by authorities.
Citing a potential undercount, Yoon said the safest vacation this summer was at home. “Travel increases your chances of either getting or spreading the coronavirus. If you must travel, do it safely: Wear a mask, avoid crowds and practice hand hygiene,” he said.
By Kim Arin (arin@heraldcorp.com
)