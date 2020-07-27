Samsung’s consumer electronics unit pushes harder into UK

(Samsung Electronics)



Samsung Electronics said Monday it has clinched multiple supply deals in the UK, in an apparent move to push harder into the home interior and housing market.



The South Korean tech giant recently inked a deal to supply 1,000 Air Dressers -- its wardrobe care machine -- with Lux Group.



The British firm is a well-known interior design and construction company specializing in high-end mansions, and also manufactures home and dining room furniture.



It is one of the major customers that Samsung is supplying built-in home electronics en masse.



The company launched Air Dresser in British department stores in January. Competing against LG Electronics’ Moving Hanger-patented Styler, Samsung launched the product featuring its Jet Air technology to remove dust on clothes.



In May, Samsung signed a partnership with British real estate developer Etopia to establish eco-friendly and smart housing complexes.



Over the next five years, it will supply eco-friendly heating systems, air conditioners, refrigerators, washing machines, oven ranges and other kitchen electronics for around 6,000 households that will be constructed by Etopia. The total deal amounts to $34 million.



“We plan to expand our presence in the UK business-to-business market, and will seek new opportunities with companies that prioritize energy efficiency,” a Samsung official said.



By Song Su-hyun (song@heraldcorp.com)