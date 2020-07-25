 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
Finance

Seoul stocks set for mild gain next week: analysts

By Yonhap
Published : Jul 25, 2020 - 10:31       Updated : Jul 25, 2020 - 10:31
(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)

South Korean stocks are expected to log mild gains next week on hopes for a US stimulus package in the pipeline, analysts said Saturday.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index closed at 2,200.44 points on Friday, nearly unchanged from 2201.19 points a week ago.

The index managed to stay above the psychologically important 2,200-point mark despite disappointing economic indices and Sino-American tensions.

Local analysts said the KOSPI is likely to post a gradual hike next week, largely on hopes for a massive U.S. stimulus package under review.

"The local stock markets will be largely affected by stimulus measures, such as the extra US stimulus package," NH Investment & Securities analyst Noh Dong-kil said.

The US relief plan, if approved, is expected to improve consumer sentiment and fuel anticipation for a quick economic rebound, he added.

Improving demand in China is another positive actor for the KOSPI's gain next week, analysts said.

China's gross domestic product in the second quarter grew 3.2 percent on-year, sharply rebounding from a 6.8 percent on-year contraction in the first quarter.

The US GDP for the second quarter is set to be released on Thursday, Korea time. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114