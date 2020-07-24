Ruling party adopts report on unification minister nominee

Unification Minister nominee Rep. Lee In-young at his confirmation hearing on Thursday. Yonhap



The ruling Democratic Party on Friday adopted the confirmed hearing report on Rep. Lee In-young, the unification minister nominee.



The report was adopted by the parliamentary Foreign Affairs and Unification Committee in the absence of lawmakers of the main opposition United Future Party.



The main opposition had demanded Lee to provide documents regarding his son’s health and other items regarding is son, but Lee declined, prompting the United Future Party lawmakers to exit the committee meeting.



It has been alleged that there may be some irregularities in the process of Lee’s son being exempted from military service over health issues.



Under local regulations, the nominees for minister posts are required to undergo parliamentary confirmation hearings. The parliamentary committee then adopts a report, and sends it to the presidential office. However, the president can appoint a nominee without the National Assembly’s approval.



By Choi He-suk (cheesuk@heraldcorp.com)