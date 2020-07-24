[Future of Plastic Cards] With digital payments rising, will plastic cards become things of past?

Tech giant Samsung Electronics’ mobile payment system Samsung Pay. (Samsung Electronics)

This is the first installment in a series of articles and interviews assessing the future of credit cards as a major payment platform and challenges ahead. -- Ed.



The rapid growth of mobile payment services is offering wider options for customers, but for the South Korean credit card industry it is both an opportunity and threat.



Some naysayers even predict the demise of plastic credit cards that replaced cash payments for years. Fears linger over the possible emergence of a Korean-version of China’s widely popular Alipay -- mobile and online payment platform established by Alibaba Group. However, the entry of tech giants in the market could be a catalyst for change for credit card issuers, experts say.



“The overall market conditions are not that favorable for credit card companies for now as the government has been maintaining strict regulations on traditional player, while digitalization is changing the market landscape,” said Yoo Chang-woo, a senior official at Visa Korea’s consulting and analytics division, at a conference held earlier this month in Seoul.



“Card companies are in a critical juncture to prove whether they can adapt to the new business environment,” he added, quoting Charles Darwin’s theory of biological evolution that it is not the strongest species that survives, but one that is most adaptable to change.



A number of digital payment solutions have been mushrooming in the nation in recent years -- such as Kakao Pay and N Pay, which are operated by tech behemoths Kakao and Naver, respectively.



Armed with convenient services and plentiful benefits, digital payment systems are gradually grabbing more share in the overall payment market long dominated by credit card operators. Since the mobile solutions do not require users to carry a bunch of physical cards, they are garnering immense popularity among young people while posing a threat to conventional card issuers.



The Korean government’s strict regulations for the traditional financial industry as well as its persistent drive to reduce credit card fees also make related firms lose their competitive edge with tech savvy mobile payment services operators that are subject to more lenient rules.



Since 2016, credit card processing fees for purchases at small businesses have been cut from 1.5 percent to 0.8 percent as part of the government’s move to reduce financial burden on the public. The lower fees, however, have been undermining the profits of card issuers, hampering them to invest in cutting-edge big data and artificial intelligence technologies for online services, and to acquire companies that can help beef up their tech capability.





Credit card processing firm BC Card’s payment solution Paybooc. (BC Card)