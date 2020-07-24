 Back To Top
Life&Style

Three teams win 2020 Korea Young Architect Award

By Lim Jang-won
Published : Jul 24, 2020 - 15:41       Updated : Jul 24, 2020 - 15:46
Marine Life Experience Building by JIYO Architects, a 2020 Young Architect Award winner (Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism)
Marine Life Experience Building by JIYO Architects, a 2020 Young Architect Award winner (Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism)

The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism announced five people from three teams as winners of the 2020 Korea Young Architect Award on Friday.

The award program is led by the ministry and organized jointly by the Korea Architects Institute, Korean Institute of Architects and the Korean Institute of Female Architects.

For this year, B.U.S Architecture (Woo Seung-jin, Park Ji-hyun and Cho Sung-hak), JIYO Architects (Kim Se-jin) and On Architect (Jung Woong-sik) received the awards out of the 45 teams that applied for the award.

Each applicant gave a presentation about their works, explaining them and how they overcame the problems during construction. The judges considered the potential and passion of each team in addition to their architecture and problem-solving capabilities.

The Culture Ministry has been giving out the award since 2008 with the aim to discover new talented architects. The winners are given opportunities to exhibit and publish their works as well as participate in events.

The awards ceremony is scheduled to be held in October at the 2020 Korea Architecture Festival in Changwon, South Gyeongsang Province.

By Lim Jang-won (ljw@heraldcorp.com)
