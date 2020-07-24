Golden Blue renews scholarship partnership with Heriot-Watt University

Golden Blue CEO Kim Dong-wook (center) and scholarship students Lee Jin-sung (left) and Lee Joon-ho take a photo after the scholarship ceremony on Thursday in Seoul. (Golden Blue)
South Korean liquor company Golden Blue said Friday it has renewed its agreement with Scotland-based Heriot-Watt University and held a scholarship ceremony for students selected for a blender promotion project.
Golden Blue has conducted the project since 2016 to discover and foster brewing and distillation experts for the advancement of the Korean liquor industry.
Every year, two students are selected to support their master’s degree in Heriot-Watt University.
Founded in 1821, Heriot-Watt University is the only university in the UK that operates brewing and distillation colleges.
Golden Blue started its partnership with the university in 2017 and renewed the agreement this year to continue to cultivate Korean brewing and distillation talents.
This year, two Koreans, Lee Joon-ho and Lee Jin-sung, were selected for a master’s degree in brewing and distillation courses at Heriot-Watt University for one year from September.
Golden Blue said it would provide full tuition and living expenses to help the students finish their studies stably.
By Shin Ji-hye (shinjh@heraldcorp.com
)