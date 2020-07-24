 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
Business

Nexon launches open-world role-playing game V4 in 150 countries

By Kim Byung-wook
Published : Jul 24, 2020 - 15:58       Updated : Jul 24, 2020 - 16:02
V4 image (Nexon)
V4 image (Nexon)


Nexon on Friday announced the launch of its open-world MMORPG game V4 in 150 countries.

Standing for “Victory For,” V4 is a mobile MMORPG made using Unreal Engine 4. It boasts high-end graphics, a vast virtual combat field and character customizing features.

According to the South Korean game company, V4 supports six languages including English, German and Thai and is available in some 150 countries including in North America and Europe.

As a “one-build” game, users anywhere in the world can enjoy the same version. Also, V4 is a cross-play game, meaning users can play the game either on a mobile or PC with the same accounts.

After its domestic launch on Nov. 7, V4 became the second-most profitable game by revenue in Google’s Play Store just in three days. As of Thursday, it ranked 10th by revenue.

“V4, which has been verified with exceptional gaming experience in Korea, will target the global market with top-notch graphics optimized for both mobile and PC platforms,” a company official said.

By Kim Byung-wook (kbw@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114