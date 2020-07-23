Cheong Wa Dae issues message of comfort for late mayor's alleged sexual abuse victim

Cheong Wa Dae spokesman Kang Min-seok issues a statement, in this file photo. (Yonhap)







The office of President Moon Jae-in broke its silence Thursday about the politically sensitive issue related to the allegations that late Seoul Mayor Park Won-soon sexually harassed a former secretary, conveying a message of comfort to the victim.



"We offer words of comfort to the victim," Cheong Wa Dae spokesman Kang Min-seok said at a press briefing when asked about the presidential office's position on the matter.



Park was found dead earlier this month after his former secretary filed a sexual harassment complaint with police against him.



In his suicide note, Park wrote he feels sorry to "everyone" but did not mention the accusations.



Cheong Wa Dae's statement came a day after the accuser, who remains anonymous, openly demanded through her lawyer that relevant authorities conduct a thorough probe into her suffering "in accordance with a legitimate and reasonable procedure."



Kang said Cheong Wa Dae maintains a "firm stance" against any sexual misconduct by senior civil servants and the position that protecting victims should be a top priority.



He added that Cheong Wa Dae would wait for the results of the ongoing investigation to detail its position on the case. (Yonhap)