 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
National

Cheong Wa Dae issues message of comfort for late mayor's alleged sexual abuse victim

By Kim Young-won
Published : Jul 23, 2020 - 20:02       Updated : Jul 23, 2020 - 20:02

Cheong Wa Dae spokesman Kang Min-seok issues a statement, in this file photo. (Yonhap)
Cheong Wa Dae spokesman Kang Min-seok issues a statement, in this file photo. (Yonhap)



The office of President Moon Jae-in broke its silence Thursday about the politically sensitive issue related to the allegations that late Seoul Mayor Park Won-soon sexually harassed a former secretary, conveying a message of comfort to the victim.

"We offer words of comfort to the victim," Cheong Wa Dae spokesman Kang Min-seok said at a press briefing when asked about the presidential office's position on the matter.

Park was found dead earlier this month after his former secretary filed a sexual harassment complaint with police against him.

In his suicide note, Park wrote he feels sorry to "everyone" but did not mention the accusations.

Cheong Wa Dae's statement came a day after the accuser, who remains anonymous, openly demanded through her lawyer that relevant authorities conduct a thorough probe into her suffering "in accordance with a legitimate and reasonable procedure."

Kang said Cheong Wa Dae maintains a "firm stance" against any sexual misconduct by senior civil servants and the position that protecting victims should be a top priority.

He added that Cheong Wa Dae would wait for the results of the ongoing investigation to detail its position on the case. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114