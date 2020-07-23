 Back To Top
Business

Dyson brings affordable vacuum cleaners first to Korea

By Song Su-hyun
Published : Jul 23, 2020 - 18:27       Updated : Jul 23, 2020 - 18:27
Dyson Omni-glide (Dyson Korea)
Dyson Omni-glide (Dyson Korea)


UK-based technology company Dyson has introduced two new cordless vacuum cleaners in South Korea, intent to test the marketability of the newest products with lower price tags here first.

The two models are the Dyson Omni-glide and Dyson Digital Slim.

The Dyson Omni-guide features an omnidirectional Fluffy cleaner head that allows users to suction dust particles in narrower spaces in corners or underneath furniture, offering greater flexibility than its predecessors.

The Dyson Digital Slim is a 1.9-kilogram compact model with a five-stage filtration system designed to clean up even less visible fine dust on the floor.

The company said it is launching the two newest products in the Korean market first, considering that people here have recently been spending an increasing amount of time at home amid the pandemic, and they typically do not wear socks or shoes at home.

Both models will be available starting Monday on Dyson’s official homepage and from Tuesday at offline Dyson stores across the country.

The price of the Omni-glide will start from 549,000 won ($458). The Digital Slim’s retail price starts at 799,000 won.

By Song Su-hyun

(song@heraldcorp.com)
