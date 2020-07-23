Top bankers call for level playing field with IT firms

(From second left, clockwise) Shinhan Financial Group Chairman Cho Yong-byoung, Hana Financial Group Chairman Kim Jung-tai, NH NongHyup Financial Group Chairman Kim Kwang-soo, Woori Financial Group Chairman Sohn Tae-seung, Financial Services Commission Eun Seong-soo and KB Financial Group Chairman Yoon Jong-kyoo attend a breakfast meeting held at a restaurant in Seoul on Thursday. (FSC)