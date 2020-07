South Korean imports of beer fell last year for the first time in a decade, largely on a nationwide boycott of Japanese products amid a yearlong trade dispute, data showed.



Imports of beer stood at 360,000 tons in 2019, down 7.2 percent from 387,000 tons a year earlier, according to the data compiled by the Korea Customs Service. It marked the first on-year decrease since 2009, a sharp turnaround from a 17.1 percent hike in 2018 and a 50.2 percent jump in 2017. (Yonhap)