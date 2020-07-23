 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
Business

Hyundai Motor’s operating profit halves in Q2

By Shin Ji-hye
Published : Jul 23, 2020 - 15:02       Updated : Jul 23, 2020 - 15:06
(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)
Korea’s largest automaker Hyundai Motor saw its operating profit drop by 52 percent in the second quarter of this year from a year ago as the prolonged pandemic continued to wreak havoc on the business.

Hyundai Motor’s operating profit fell 52 percent to 590 billion won ($492 million) and sales dropped 19 percent to 21.86 trillion won, according to the firm’s regulatory filings Thursday. Net profit fell 62 percent to 377 billion won.

The automaker said, “The global demand for automobiles has decreased significantly due to the measures to restrict movement in major markets and the suspension of plant operations due to the spread of coronavirus.

“Still, the decline in profits was slightly reduced due to factors including weak Korean won, special consumption tax cuts and strong sales of new cars such as GV80 and G80,” it added.

Hyundai Motor sold 703,976 cars in the global market in the second quarter of this year. The figure is down 36.3 percent from the same period a year earlier.

In Korea, the automaker sold 225,552 units, up 12.7 percent on-year, due to strong sales of new cars such as the GV80, G80 and Avante. In overseas markets, sales fell 47.8 percent on-year to 478,424 units due to decreased demand in all regions except China amid the pandemic.

Cumulative sales figures for the January-June period stood at 1.6 million units. It recorded 47.17 trillion won in sales and 1.4 trillion won in operating profit during the period.

Regarding the outlook for coming quarters, Hyundai Motor said that negative factors stemming from the pandemic are expected to gradually improve but uncertainties still remain due to concerns over reproliferation.

The automaker said it would take a considerable amount of time for global demand for automobiles to recover to the previous year’s level as advanced and emerging markets are sluggish.

Hyundai said, “The company plans to continue to push for investments to build a foundation for growth in future businesses such as electric vehicles, hydrogen vehicles and urban air mobility. ... We will make efforts to gain an upper hand in competition in the field of electrification by releasing next-generation electric vehicles with dedicated platforms next year.”

By Shin Ji-hye (shinjh@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114