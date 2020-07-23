Hyundai Motor’s operating profit halves in Q2

Korea’s largest automaker Hyundai Motor saw its operating profit drop by 52 percent in the second quarter of this year from a year ago as the prolonged pandemic continued to wreak havoc on the business.
Hyundai Motor’s operating profit fell 52 percent to 590 billion won ($492 million) and sales dropped 19 percent to 21.86 trillion won, according to the firm’s regulatory filings Thursday. Net profit fell 62 percent to 377 billion won.
The automaker said, “The global demand for automobiles has decreased significantly due to the measures to restrict movement in major markets and the suspension of plant operations due to the spread of coronavirus.
“Still, the decline in profits was slightly reduced due to factors including weak Korean won, special consumption tax cuts and strong sales of new cars such as GV80 and G80,” it added.
Hyundai Motor sold 703,976 cars in the global market in the second quarter of this year. The figure is down 36.3 percent from the same period a year earlier.
In Korea, the automaker sold 225,552 units, up 12.7 percent on-year, due to strong sales of new cars such as the GV80, G80 and Avante. In overseas markets, sales fell 47.8 percent on-year to 478,424 units due to decreased demand in all regions except China amid the pandemic.
Cumulative sales figures for the January-June period stood at 1.6 million units. It recorded 47.17 trillion won in sales and 1.4 trillion won in operating profit during the period.
Regarding the outlook for coming quarters, Hyundai Motor said that negative factors stemming from the pandemic are expected to gradually improve but uncertainties still remain due to concerns over reproliferation.
The automaker said it would take a considerable amount of time for global demand for automobiles to recover to the previous year’s level as advanced and emerging markets are sluggish.
Hyundai said, “The company plans to continue to push for investments to build a foundation for growth in future businesses such as electric vehicles, hydrogen vehicles and urban air mobility. ... We will make efforts to gain an upper hand in competition in the field of electrification by releasing next-generation electric vehicles with dedicated platforms next year.”
By Shin Ji-hye (shinjh@heraldcorp.com
)